Masvingo’s Oldest Traditional Leader, Chief Nemashakwe Dies

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Celebrated traditional leader Chief Nemashakwe has died.

He was 108.

Born Claunos Devere Chirikure, Chief Nemashakwe passed away at Mvuma Hospital in Mashonaland Central on May 14, 2025. The educationist and traditional leader was laid to rest at Chirikure Village in Nemashakwe on May 18.

Chirikure’s death was confirmed by his eldest son, Chirikure Chirikure, a prominent author and poet, who said the late chief had lived a life of service, commitment, and humility.

Chief Nemashakwe is survived by his wife, Svodesai Chirikure, 7 children (4 boys and 3 girls), 22 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Born in Mushayavanhu in Gutu, Chirikure came from humble beginnings. After losing his father at an early age, he worked as a herd boy to raise money for his school fees.

He began his education at Silveria Mission and completed Standard 6 in 1944. He later enrolled at Gokomere Government School in 1947 and qualified as a teacher at Waddilove in 1951.

Chirikure began his teaching career in 1945 and served in various schools including Chitsa Primary and Chamburuka before being transferred to Domborembizi in 1974 and later to Vhunjere.

His commitment to education saw him rise through the ranks until he retired in 1992.

At independence, Chirikure played a significant role in the local education sector by helping to found Vhunjere Primary and Nemashakwe Secondary School.

He was installed as Chief Nemashakwe in 2009 and became substantive chief in 2022.

He was of the Gumbo totem.

A devout family man and firm believer in education, Chief Nemashakwe married in 1960.

He raised his family while working to uplift his community through both education and traditional leadership. Known for his wisdom, humility, and discipline, he looked after 23 children including his seven biological children.

Chief Nemashakwe’s legacy is one of resilience, sacrifice, and community development.

He is fondly remembered for shaping the futures of many young people in Gutu and beyond through his long and impactful career in education.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...