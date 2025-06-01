Matuke Declares Chief Nyamandi Is A Zanu PF Activist

By A Correspondent

The installation of Chief Nyamandi in Gutu last week erupted into disarray as Zanu PF officials and senior civil servants found themselves at odds during what was supposed to be a formal and traditional ceremony. Instead of order and dignity, the event turned into a chaotic political spectacle.

The disruption began when Archbishop Isaac Masuka of the Zambuko Apostolic Church arrived unannounced in the middle of the proceedings, accompanied by a trumpet-blaring band that brought the programme to a sudden halt.

The dramatic entrance startled officials and threw the ceremony off course.

Frustrated civil servants said the incident highlighted a deeper problem—the increasing overlap between state responsibilities and ruling party activities. “This was supposed to be a Government-led traditional function,” one senior official said. “But everything about it felt like a political rally.”

From party slogans echoing across the venue to the prominence of Zanu PF regalia and protocol, observers noted the unmistakable tone of partisan control. Sources in Gutu say Lovemore Matuke, a senior Zanu PF official, contributed to the chaos by dominating the proceedings and, in his closing remarks, declaring Chief Nyamandi—born Togara Masunda—as “the newest Zanu PF foot soldier in Gutu Central Constituency.”

Even law enforcement at the event appeared to be answering to Zanu PF officials rather than government administrators, further reinforcing the perception that the occasion was more political than ceremonial.

“This is the danger of turning state functions into party platforms,” a civil servant lamented. “It erodes the authority of traditional leaders and blurs the lines between governance and party loyalty.”

The incident has sparked renewed concern over the politicisation of traditional institutions in Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas where chiefs often find themselves entangled in partisan politics, sometimes at the expense of their independence and the communities they serve.

