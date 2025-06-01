Mavetera Celebrates Birthday with Freebies in Chikomba, But Citizens Demand Real Solutions to National Crisis

By A Correspondent

ICT Minister and Chikomba West MP Tatenda Mavetera last week turned her 39th birthday into a charitable occasion, handing out food hampers and launching a sustainability fund for vulnerable residents in her constituency.

However, the event has stirred criticism, with citizens and observers accusing the ruling ZANU PF party of fostering dependency rather than addressing Zimbabwe’s deep-rooted socioeconomic challenges.

“My heart is full after celebrating my birthday with the resilient souls of Chikomba West Constituency,” Mavetera wrote.

“We shared meals, provided food hampers, and launched a sustainability fund to empower people with disabilities.”

A total of 187 beneficiaries—including people with disabilities, widows, and child-headed families—received food packages as part of the birthday celebration. “Compassion isn’t just giving a hand, it’s building a future where everyone thrives,” Mavetera added.

“In this life, it’s difficult to make everyone happy, but I am happy to have done what I thought could bring a smile to someone.”

Mavetera framed her acts of charity as part of a broader commitment to public service: “To serve is a lifelong promise; to give is to plant seeds of hope that outlive us. For me, true joy lies not in what we receive, but in what we leave behind. I remain forever committed to uplifting lives, because service is the legacy that never fades.”

Yet while some praised her generosity, others questioned the political motives behind such events. Critics argue that this kind of one-off aid does little to solve long-term problems such as poverty, poor healthcare, unemployment, and lack of infrastructure in rural Zimbabwe.

“ZANU PF is deliberately creating a culture of dependency to maintain a firm grip on rural communities,” said a local civil society activist. “This is not empowerment. People want functioning hospitals, jobs, and reliable services—not handouts timed with birthdays and election cycles.”

Despite the celebratory tone of the event, the broader sentiment among many Zimbabweans remains one of frustration. With the country’s economy in a prolonged crisis, citizens are increasingly demanding sustainable solutions over symbolic gestures.

