Mthwakazi Republic Party- MRP on Roads

Spread the love

MBUDZI INTERCHANGE: A STARK REMINDER OF MATABELELAND’S MARGINALIZATION

The Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns the government’s blatant marginalization of Matabeleland, exemplified by the recent construction of the Mbudzi Interchange in Mashonaland and the promise of six more in Harare. This development highlights the glaring disparity in infrastructure priorities, where the needs of Matabeleland are consistently ignored.

The Mbudzi Interchange holds little significance for the people of Mthwakazi. What matters most is fixing the Victoria Falls road, which remains in a sorry state, crippling the lives of our people and stifling local economic growth. The Nkayi road has been stagnant for over three decades, and Bulawayo’s water crisis persists with no solution in sight.

Meanwhile, the government exploits our region’s natural resources, using our own roads to transport coal, timber, and lithium without investing in the welfare and development of our communities. This blatant disregard for our region’s needs and aspirations is unacceptable.

The MRP notes a long history of systemic marginalization, including:

Inadequate infrastructure

Limited economic opportunities

Disregard for our cultural heritage

We call upon the government to recognize the needs and aspirations of the people of Matabeleland and to address the historical injustices that have led to our region’s underdevelopment.

The Mthwakazi Republic Party remains committed to advocating for the rights and interests of our people. We will not stand idly by while our region is ignored and marginalized.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...