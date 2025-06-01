Police Arrest Owner Of Killer Pitbull In Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent



Harare, Zimbabwe – 01 June 2025

Police in Harare have arrested a 40-year-old man following the tragic death of a local resident who was allegedly mauled by a pitbull in the suburb of Mabelreign. The incident, which has shocked the community, occurred on the morning of 1 June 2025.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), officers from the Mabelreign Police Station apprehended Mike Mupinga, the owner of the dog, on charges of culpable homicide. The arrest came after the body of Samuel Machara, 39, was discovered near Mupinga’s residence bearing severe dog bite wounds.

Authorities believe that the victim was attacked by Mupinga’s pitbull under unclear circumstances. The dog inflicted fatal injuries, and Machara succumbed to his wounds before any assistance could be rendered. His body was transported to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary, where a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out.

The case has ignited renewed concern about the risks associated with aggressive dog breeds, particularly when kept in densely populated residential areas. Although pitbulls are often used for security purposes, animal welfare experts caution that without proper training, restraint, and secure containment, they can pose significant danger to the public.

Police have indicated that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the attack, including whether the pitbull was adequately contained and if there were any prior incidents or warnings involving the animal.

The ZRP has called on dog owners to exercise full responsibility for their animals, urging them to ensure that potentially dangerous breeds are safely enclosed and do not pose a threat to neighbors or passersby. The Mabelreign community is mourning the loss of Machara, with the tragedy serving as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...