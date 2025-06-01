PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 to Win Historic First UEFA Champions League Title

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a footballing masterclass on Saturday night, demolishing Inter Milan 5-0 to lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy in a lopsided final that left fans and pundits stunned.

Teen sensation Désiré Doué was the star of the night, scoring twice in a dominant display that capped a fairytale European campaign for the Parisians.

The 19-year-old’s brilliance helped bury a lacklustre Inter side that simply couldn’t cope with PSG’s intensity and creativity.

After years of near misses and heartbreaks—including a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final—PSG finally delivered on their long-promised European potential under manager Luis Enrique.

The Qatari-backed club, which flirted with elimination in the group stage this season, saved its best for the grandest stage.

PSG wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Achraf Hakimi—ironically a former Inter player—opening the scoring in the 12th minute to ignite scenes of euphoria at the Parc des Princes viewing zone. Just minutes later, Doué added a second, finishing off a clinical team move to give the French champions a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes.

Inter never recovered.

Doué struck again in the 63rd minute, making it 3-0 before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined the party with a composed finish 10 minutes later. Substitute Senny Mayulu rounded off the rout in the 87th minute, sealing the biggest winning margin ever recorded in a Champions League final.

Before kickoff, Inter fans proudly chanted “There’s Only Inter” in a sea of blue and black. But as the whistle blew, their team vanished from the contest, completely outclassed in every department by a relentless PSG side.

From start to finish, PSG controlled the tempo with fluid passing and constant movement. “This wasn’t just a win—it was a statement,” said a jubilant fan at the stadium. “We’ve waited so long for this, and now it’s ours.”

As captain Marquinhos lifted the coveted trophy into the London sky, there was no doubt: this was PSG’s night, and Europe has a new champion.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...