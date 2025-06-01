Urgent Prayer For Zimbos In SA As Xenophobia Intensifies

By Collen Makumbirofa-Dear Brothers and Sisters, we invite you to join us in prayer for a critical need affecting Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals in South Africa. Let’s come together twice daily, at 6 am and 6 pm, wherever you are, to pray for:

1. Peace and calm in our communities

2. Compassion and understanding from South African authorities

3. Granting of permits to those who need them

4. An end to hatred, crime, and violence

5. Protection from harm and arrest

Let’s pray together:

“Lord Jesus, we come before you with humble hearts, acknowledging our imperfections. We are in South Africa seeking opportunities to work, improve our lives, and support our families back home. We are not here to cause harm or conflict, but we are caught in a difficult situation. Please intervene on our behalf. Fight for us, help us find compassion in the eyes of the authorities, and protect us from violence and arrests. We trust in your power to change our situation. Thank you, Lord. Amen.”

Join us in prayer, trusting that God will work in our favour. Let’s stand together in faith, rejecting crime and evil, and embracing what’s good. Favour from God is coming soon!

When: 6 am and 6 pm daily (or anytime if you miss the scheduled time)

Duration: 3 minutes or more

Where: Wherever you are

Let’s pray together for a brighter future.

