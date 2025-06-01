ZRP Cop Arrested For Grisly Murder Of Suspect…

A police constable stationed at Malalume Police Base in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, is at the centre of a gruesome murder investigation after a suspect’s mutilated remains were discovered buried in a pit latrine behind the local clinic.

Constable Blessed Moyo is accused of fatally assaulting a suspect earlier this year and attempting to cover up the crime by dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a toilet used by both clinic staff and police.

The grim discovery was made on 22 May, when a skull, bones, torn clothing, a pair of handcuffs, a bloodstained Okapi knife, and other forensic evidence were unearthed.

Police sources say the incident began in early February after a local resident, Melisa Ndlovu, reported a break-in at her home where food and clothing had been stolen. The suspect, a man believed to be from Binga and reportedly suffering from mental health issues, was caught by villagers and handed over to Constable Moyo.

“After he was arrested, the suspect was handcuffed and taken to the police base,” said one senior officer close to the investigation.

“Witnesses said Constable Moyo began beating him almost immediately, using a mopane switch, cooking stick, plastic pick handle, and a sjambok.”

Another police source added, “The man complained that he felt dizzy and begged for water. After the assault, Constable Moyo told the villagers he would arrange transport to Bulawayo. That was the last time the suspect was seen alive.”

The remains, buried in the toilet behind the clinic, were later confirmed to be those of the missing suspect.

Following his arrest, Constable Moyo appeared before Plumtree Magistrate Mark Dzira on 23 May. He was denied bail and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, 30 May. The State is being represented by prosecutor Arnold Mudekunye.

Police officials say investigations are ongoing and more arrests could follow if evidence links other individuals to the attempted cover-up.

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. No one is above the law, and we will ensure justice is served,” said a senior officer from the Matabeleland South Police Provincial Headquarters.

