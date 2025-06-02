Ban Pitbulls, MP Joanah Mamombe Fumes After Bluffhill Horror

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe has led a renewed push for the banning of dangerous dog breeds following a gruesome pitbull attack that left a man dead in the New Bluffhill suburb on Sunday.

The horrifying incident, which saw a man in his 30s mauled to death by a roaming pitbull, has reignited public concern and put Mamombe at the forefront of demands for urgent legal reforms to protect communities.

“We have learnt, with sadness, of the death of a #HarareWest constituency resident after he was attacked by a pitbull dog that was roaming freely in the street,” Mamombe said in a strongly worded statement.

“#MHSRIP. It’s time, as the legislature, that we pass breed-specific legislation which restricts and bans certain dog breeds.”

Mamombe described the fatal attack as both tragic and avoidable, calling it “a wake-up call for lawmakers and enforcement agencies alike.” She said she would push for the introduction of breed-specific laws to outlaw pitbull ownership, citing public safety as a priority.

The victim, whose identity was still being withheld pending notification of family, was killed near a home where the same pitbull had reportedly jumped over a partially built wall on previous occasions. Despite repeated complaints from residents, no preventive action was taken.

Local watchdog Crime Watch Zimbabwe confirmed the man’s body remained near the scene of the attack for several hours, highlighting the severity and suddenness of the incident.

“The dog was seen roaming the street without any restraint,” the watchdog said.

Residents in Bluffhill say their warnings were ignored. “We’ve been raising the alarm about this dog for months,” said one neighbour. “It was a tragedy waiting to happen.”

As grief and anger ripple through the community, Mamombe has vowed to ensure that Parliament addresses the legislative gap. “We cannot wait for another life to be lost before we act,” she said.

Authorities are yet to comment on any pending charges against the dog’s owner, but pressure is mounting for accountability—and for real change in how potentially dangerous animals are regulated.

