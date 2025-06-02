DeMbare, Bosso In Dull Draw

Sports Correspondent

Dynamos and Highlanders played out a goalless stalemate in their first clash of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The much-anticipated Matchday 14 fixture was held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Sunday, but it failed to live up to expectations.

Highlanders started on the front foot, launching a series of early attacks and earning two corners, yet they couldn’t make them count. Dynamos responded with a sixth-minute header from Frank Agyemang, but the effort lacked power and was comfortably dealt with by Highlanders’ goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

Despite their early dominance, Highlanders couldn’t break through Dynamos’ defense, with goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa making a string of crucial saves to keep the hosts in the game. Dynamos looked dangerous on the counter but lacked composure in the final third.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Highlanders applying consistent pressure but failing to convert chances.

The match ended 0-0, leaving Dynamos stuck in 16th place in the relegation zone, while Highlanders edged up to ninth on the table.

