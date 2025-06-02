Doctor Khumalo Speaks On Mamelodi Sundowns Defeat

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has praised Mamelodi Sundowns for their performance in the CAF Champions League, despite their narrow defeat in the final.

Sundowns suffered a 2-1 loss to Pyramids in Cairo on Sunday, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate defeat and ending their hopes of a second continental title. It was their second appearance in the final since 2001, while Pyramids celebrated their first-ever CAF Champions League triumph.

Speaking on SABC3, Khumalo stressed the importance of unity and discouraged the blame game, choosing instead to commend Sundowns for their effort and fighting spirit.

“I don’t think it’s right to point fingers,” Khumalo said. “We win together, we lose together. Credit must go to Sundowns—they showed great character in the final 30 minutes. Had they started the game that way, it might have been a different story.”

He also highlighted the impact of the substitutes, noting how they injected energy and shifted the momentum, even as questions lingered about key players like Themba Zwane.

“Yes, I understand people were hoping for Mshishi [Zwane], but he hasn’t played in a while. Still, Sundowns stuck to their identity—combinational play, possession-based football. They created several chances and gave it everything.”

Khumalo concluded by expressing pride in the entire Sundowns team, saying they carried the South African flag with honor.

“They gave their all, from the players on the pitch to those on the bench and in the traveling squad. Sundowns represented South African football with pride.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...