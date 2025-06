Kapfupi Gets Another Brand New Car, Cash From Chivayo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic turn of events blending superstition and celebrity generosity, Zimbabwean comedian and musician Kapfupi—real name Freddy Manjalima—has once again found himself in the spotlight after attributing a recent car crash to “evil forces” from his rural home. The vehicle, a Toyota Aqua previously gifted to him by controversial Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo in 2024, was written off following the accident.

Last week, Kapfupi made a public appeal to Chivayo for another vehicle, claiming that jealous spirits from his home village were behind his misfortune. In a heartfelt and humbling message, he expressed deep gratitude for the original gift but lamented that malevolent forces were working against his progress.

Kapfupi wrote:

“Dear Sir Wicknell,

Chekutanga ndinotenda Mwari akatipa imii pasi pano. Ndini mwana wenyu Freddy Manjalima Kapfupi. Ndinotenda nemudziyo wamakandipa Baba — makabatsira zvikuru uye raiwa badza rekuti ndiwane kusakura uye ndiwane kufambisa kuenda kumabasa kuti mhuri dzirarame. Asi mhepowo dzekumusha kwatinobva dzisingade kuona chakanaka pamwana washe dzakapindira ndikasangana netsaona. Mota ikadhumwa ikaita beyond repair musi wa 23 December last year.

Baba, zvinonzi mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko — ini ndachemawo kwamuri zvakare Baba kuti handisisina chekufambisa. Baba, mwana wenyu ndinga kwirawo makombi futi? Muripo here Baba? Ndinowimba, message yangu inosvika kwamuri Baba Wicknell Chivayo. Ndatenda.”

In a swift and generous response, Chivayo acknowledged the request with compassion and offered both a replacement car and financial support — while also referencing the spiritual aspect Kapfupi had raised.

Chivayo replied:

“Wadiwa Mwanangu Kapfupi,

Ndinotenda tsamba yako — ndakaiona uye nekuitambira murudo rwaMwari. Chokwadi mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko — hauna pawakanganisa asi waedza kuisa chikumbiro chako wakazvininipisa.

Vamwe vakutuka, vamwe vakuseka, asi zvokwadi kune mhepo yemadzinza isingade kuona chakanaka chichiuya muhupenyu hwedu.

Mukira mangwana kuna Madzibaba Chipaga — unopihwa imwe Aqua sekukumbira kwawaita. Vachakupa neimwe $3,000. Pa mari iyi, $2,000 ndeyako. Imwe $1,000 enda ku NICOZ Diamond, FBC Insurance kana CBZ Insurance — wovakumbira inonzi ‘comprehensive insurance’ yemota yako. Vanowanzoti between 5–10% value ye mota. Yako mota ndeye $9,000, so $1,000 yakato wandisa insurance ye gore rese.

Unotanga wapihwa book rave muzita rako. Wapedza kubhadhara, vanokupa ‘cover note’ wodzokera kuna Madzibaba Chipaga wochitora mota yako.

Ndinovimba ndazadzisa zvawakumbira, nekuti kuMasowe takanzi chinotanga itsitsi nerudo — kozouya kunamata. Zvimwe chete kuZanu PF tinoti: ‘Pamberi neku batana.’ NDATENDA. Enjoy your car…”

In addition to gifting a new Toyota Aqua, Chivayo’s decision to fund comprehensive insurance coverage was widely noted — a preventive move likely meant to avoid another uninsured loss.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...