Kapfupi Too Drunk to Collect Car Gift from Wicknell Chivayo ?

By A Correspondent

Popular Zimbabwean comedian Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima has found himself at the centre of controversy after arriving too intoxicated to collect a vehicle and cash gift from businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo.

The comic was reportedly due to receive a brand new Toyota Aqua and a cash sum of US$3,000 from Chivayo, who has been gifting cars to entertainers and influencers in recent months. However, the handover was abruptly cancelled after Kapfupi showed up in a drunken state, sparking concern among observers.

One individual, identified as Mr. Chipanga, voiced his concern over the comedian’s well-being, suggesting that Kapfupi may be battling alcohol dependency. Chipanga noted that this is not the first time Kapfupi has had issues linked to alcohol. He revealed that a previous car gifted to the comedian by Chivayo was involved in an accident, allegedly while Kapfupi was driving under the influence.

“It’s painful to see someone with such talent falling into this trap. Alcohol seems to be derailing him, and it’s starting to affect how others see him,” said Chipanga.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation on social media about the challenges faced by Zimbabwean entertainers, especially regarding substance abuse and the pressures that come with fame and financial instability. While many fans have expressed disappointment, others have called for compassion and support for the comedian, who has long been a household name for his slapstick humor and skits portraying life in the high-density suburbs.

Wicknell Chivayo has not yet made a public statement on whether the gift will be reissued at a later date or withdrawn entirely.

As the situation unfolds, the public waits to see whether this incident will serve as a wake-up call for Kapfupi—or a turning point in his public image.

