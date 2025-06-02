Mnangagwa Ally Butchers White Farmer

By A Correspondent-A close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and losing Zanu PF parliamentary candidate, Thomas Chidzomba, has allegedly assaulted a white farmer in Lions’ Den.

Chidzomba faces possible arrest and could be charged with assault after a police report was filed by farmer Brinsk Bosman, who claims he and his farm guard were attacked.

“Yes, I filed a report of illegal occupation and assault on me, RRB No. 6398554,” Bosman told NewsDay yesterday.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm that Bosman made a report of assault at Murereka Police Station, and Chidzomba also filed a counter-report of malicious damage to property against Bosman at the same station,” Kohwera said.

Bosman’s troubles began on April 5 this year when Chidzomba, along with Elington Chanetsa, Bruno Elias, and Norbert Mawere, allegedly occupied his 578.54-hectare Subdivision 1 of Manenga Dundrennan Farm without legal authority from either him or the State.

The case was brought before Chinhoyi magistrate Kudzai Kapurura, but the State withdrew the charges after plea on May 16, 2025.

During the trial, Chidzomba’s lawyer, Tungamirai Chamutsa, told the court that his client acted based on a power of attorney that has since been withdrawn.

Prosecutor Grace Zhou consented to the withdrawal of the charges, and the State did not explain the circumstances under which the power of attorney was initially granted and later revoked during the course of the investigation.

Bosman was issued an offer letter for Dundrennan Farm on September 30, 2004.

