Mnangagwa Deports 240 Foreigners

By A Correspondent-The government deported 239 foreign nationals in the first quarter of 2025, down from 385 during the same period last year, in what officials describe as part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy.

The figures were revealed by the Immigration Department’s chief director, Ms Respect Gono, who also reported that 146 foreign nationals were arrested between January and March for allegedly violating immigration laws.

Those arrested include 37 Malawians, 24 Ethiopians, 21 Chinese nationals, and 19 Congolese, along with smaller numbers from Mozambique, Zambia, and other countries.

The intensified border control and enforcement operations echo South Africa’s increasingly hardline and, some say, xenophobic immigration policies—where migrants, particularly from other African countries, are often scapegoated for internal socio-economic failures. For Zimbabwe, this shift marks a significant departure from the Pan-African ideals once espoused by former President Robert Mugabe, who welcomed African migrants fleeing war, colonial repression, and political instability.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has sought to portray the crackdown as part of a drive to regulate migration, attract legitimate investors, and promote national development. Ms Gono praised what she described as “policy reforms” and “increased openness,” which she said were responsible for the rise in both arrests and investor interest.

“Modern societies are a result of well-harnessed migration opportunities,” Gono said. “Our vision for an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 is within reach, thanks in part to our strong migration governance systems.”

Paradoxically, while arrests have surged, deportations have declined—raising questions about the effectiveness or intent behind the new immigration measures.

Despite the tougher stance on irregular migration, Ms Gono insisted that Zimbabwe remains an attractive destination for migrants and investors alike. She cited a 17% increase in overall traveller movement, with more than 2 million entries and exits recorded in the first quarter of 2025, up from 1.79 million during the same period in 2024.

Investor confidence, she added, is on the rise. The number of investor residence permits issued jumped from 333 in Q1 2024 to 454 in Q1 2025. However, Temporary Employment Permits (TEPs) declined slightly from 2,629 to 2,249.

Still, the government’s aggressive “Comply or Leave” campaign has sparked concern. Gono revealed that 65 joint operations targeting undocumented migrants were conducted in the first quarter—more than double the number recorded last year. While she defended the campaign as a means to promote “safe, regular and orderly migration,” critics say the initiative mirrors the exclusionary tone of South Africa’s Operation Dudula and similar efforts.

Political analysts suggest that Mnangagwa’s government may be leveraging anti-immigrant rhetoric as a political strategy. With economic recovery faltering and public dissatisfaction growing, migrants may be used as convenient scapegoats to divert attention from governance failures.

The crackdown is particularly jarring in light of Zimbabwe’s post-independence history, which once championed African unity. Under Mugabe, Zimbabwe positioned itself as a sanctuary for liberation fighters and political refugees across the continent. That legacy, critics argue, is being dismantled under Mnangagwa’s watch.

While the government continues to applaud its own migration governance framework, civil society organisations warn that the increasingly securitised approach could fuel xenophobia and tarnish Zimbabwe’s image as a Pan-African nation.

As Harare tightens its borders and cracks down on migrants, a pressing question arises: Is Zimbabwe turning its back on the ideals that once defined its post-colonial identity?

