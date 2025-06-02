Multiple Sources Report Kaycee Kudzaishe Chipadza Has Died | BREAKING

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Multiple sources have reported that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deejay, Kaycee (Kudzaishe Chipadza) has died in a British hotel.

“It is confirmed, “ a source told ZimEye at 10am on Monday.

Family members including Chipadza’s wife confirmed the development during a phonecall with ZimEye.

The name of the hotel was not disclosed at the time of writing, though the report stated that he was inside a hotel room with an unidentified woman (only cited as Mpho) at the time of writing.

Further details were sketchy at the time of writing.

The news comes at a time when Chipadza who was the sociallite, (Mai Titi) Felistas Murata’s ex boyfriend, was recently exposed over trafficking a South African teenager to the UK with the help of the journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s syndicate that includes one Marian Kirk and Jennifer Banyure (watch the Gatwick Airport hacking documentary.)

Many Zimbabweans will remember Chipadza as a visa dealer who walked off with hundreds of thousands of pounds from migrants who were hoping for greener pastures, he disappointed.

More to follow

