Musician Chipochashe Muchegwa Recovers Stolen Items …

By Chipochashe Muchegwa

Hello everyone! I come with great joy to share some good news — the suspects who stole my mobile phones and wheelchair charger have been caught, and some of my belongings have been recovered.

After I reported the case to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at Norton Urban Police Station, the officers immediately took action. I want to thank the Officer-in-Charge, who assigned Assistant Chief Inspector Jowa to the case. He then delegated Inspector Masadza, Sergeant Mushipe, Sergeant Gururwa, Constable Ncube, and Constable Chirongwe. These officers worked tirelessly, day and night, and I’m deeply grateful for their dedication.

The theft involved two suspects. One of them, known as Mashak Chalmers, was apprehended, while the other suspect, Nyasha Chibwe, is still at large but is expected to be caught soon. So far, my mobile phones have been recovered, and only the wheelchair charger remains missing.

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the police officers involved and to their superiors for their leadership. I encourage them to continue serving the community with the same commitment they showed in my case. Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for their hard work and genuine concern.

Thank you, Norton Urban Police! 👏👏👏

