Nelson Chamisa Bemoans Deteriorating Learning Standards In Zim As 50 000 Drop Out Of School

By Tinashe Sambiri

HARARE – Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has raised alarm over Zimbabwe’s worsening education crisis, expressing deep concern over the sharp rise in school dropouts and declining learning standards across the country.

In a passionate statement released Monday, Chamisa said he was heartbroken by the number of Zimbabwean families struggling to keep their children in school. According to official statistics, nearly 50,000 students dropped out of school in 2024 alone.

“People of Zimbabwe, my heart is burdened when I hear many of you tell me that you can no longer afford to send your children to school,” Chamisa said. “The latest statistics show a shockingly high number of 49,555 school dropouts in 2024.”

Despite the government allocating 17.7% of the national budget to education for the 2024–25 fiscal year, Chamisa argued that it still falls short of international benchmarks and fails to address the urgent needs of the sector.

“Our education needs urgent attention. It’s such a pain point,” he stated. “Despite allocating 17.7% of the national budget to education in the 2024–25 budget, funding remains below the 20% benchmark agreed upon under the Dakar Framework for Action.”

Chamisa, who has consistently positioned education as a central pillar of his political vision, promised sweeping reforms under what he termed “The New Plan,” aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into a global leader in education.

“We will build a great education nation,” he said. “A time is coming when education will no longer be only for those who can pay for it. A time is coming when Zimbabwe will be renowned as an education nation—we will educate the world.”

He also painted a hopeful picture for Zimbabwe’s future, emphasizing that young people from all walks of life must be empowered to dream and achieve.

“A time is coming when our children from all backgrounds, and every corner of Zimbabwe, will be filled with hope again. A time is coming when our young people will dream dreams and be empowered to live out those dreams in their lifetimes,” Chamisa said. “Education, and not corruption, will produce admirable and honourable role models worth emulating.”

Using the hashtags #TimeIsComing, #TheNewPlan, and #ImaginationMonday, Chamisa’s message struck a chord online, reigniting debate about government priorities and the long-term future of Zimbabwe’s education system.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has yet to respond to the opposition leader’s remarks. However, education advocates and parents across the country have echoed similar concerns, pointing to rising school fees, lack of teaching materials, and underpaid educators as key factors behind the crisis.

