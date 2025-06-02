Notorious serial armed robber arrested in Bulawayo

Spread the love

​

Police confirms the arrest of Nhlanhla Ncube a male adult aged 36 years, of Old Magwegwe Bulawayo in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo.

The accused person and his three other accomplices LearmoreSibanda a male adult aged 23 years, Farai Sibanda a male adult aged 40 years both from Cowdray Park Bulawayo and the third one only known as Prosper who are still at large have been committing armed robbery cases around Bulawayo during March 2023.

On the 02nd of March 2025 at around 2250 hours, the accused person and his accomplices arrived at a certain Sports Bar inTshabalala, Bulawayo armed with pistols and knife and they found the complainant a male adult aged 21 of Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo preparing to close the bar. They ordered everyone to lie down and went behind the counter demanded for cash. They took cash amounting to US$1000, a Techno and Huawei cellphones. On their way out the accused persons took some whiskey 2 x marula, 2 x two keys and 2 x Best 750ml. Total value stolen is US$1130-00.

The accused persons proceed to another Tarven in Nketa 7 armed with pistols and knives and ordered everyone down. They jumped over the counter and captured the cashier a female adult aged 27 years demanding for cash and keys to the safe. The accused force marched complainant to open the safe but she had no keys. They then ransacked the whole place and found the keys of the strong room. They opened the strong room where they stole all the cash amounting to $190 00. All the patrons who were there were ordered to surrender their cellphones and cash. Total value stolen is US$981-00 and nothing was recovered.

On the 16th of March 2025 at around 1950 hours, the accused person and his accomplices went to another General Dealer in Pumula Old shops Bulawayo armed with pistols, upon entering the shop one accused pointed the firearm at the shop assistant a male adult aged 28 years of Emthunzini Bulawayo and demanded for cash. They took all the cash that was in the tilland went away. Total value stolen is USD 190-00 and nothing was recovered.

Acting upon a tip off received on the whereabouts of Nhlanhla Ncube Police proceeded to a certain house in and managed to arrest him. Upon interviews the accused person admitted to have committed these robberies with his accomplices. Searches were conducted at his place of residence and the following items were recovered; a tablet, machetes, sword knife, worksuits, a black AK-SA ARMS A21 blank gun, Pick head and two small axes. The total value of all the stolen property is US$ 2301-00 and nothing recovered.

We appreciate the members of the public for proving information that led to the arrest of the accused person we also appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding accused persons to come forward.

…………………………………………….

NOMALANGA MSEBELE (INSPECTOR)

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BULAWAYO PROVINCE

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...