Shamva Based Gold Miner Donates School Fees, Stationary To Ming Chang Primary

By A Correspondent| Shamva-based gold miner on Sunday extended school fees donations and stationary support to learners at Ming Chang Primary School as part of its community social responsibility programme across Zimbabwe.

The miner, who built the school before handing it over to government in 2016, has religiously paid fees for needy pupils each year.

The mining company has also invested millions of United States dollars towards road rehabilitation, water and sanitation projects, health outreach initiatives, skills exchange programmes as well as educational support initiatives.

Speaking at the official hand over of school fees grants worth $1 200 to twenty under-privileged children at Ming Chang Primary School, the company said several other projects including drilling of boreholes at the school had been approved for immediate support.

” We have already approved the project and now we await commencement,” Ming Chang general manager Liang Guo Du said.

He said the mining company is currently working towards replacement of a transformer to restore power supply at the school.

School head Itai Mutizwa said learning is disrupted heavily due to accommodation challenges.

” We have teachers coming from as far a s Bindura and some of the rural parts of this area and this affects learning” he said, adding there is need to construction new classroom blocks and staff accommodation.

Ming Chang said all areas of need will be addressed in phases, calling for parents to also support and spearhead development projects.

