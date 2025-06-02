Sizinda murderer arrested

Police confirms the arrest of Artwell Ndlovu a male adult aged 32 years, of Sizinda, Bulawayo who murdered his brother Abbie Ndlovu a male adult aged 40 years of the same address.

On the 29th of May 2025, at around 1700 hours, the father of the now deceased left his two sons the now deceased and the accused person at home without any issues. He returned home the following day on the 30thof May 2025 at around 0700 hours in the morning and found the deceased lying lifeless in the dining room in a pool of blood, with intestines protruding from the stomach with multiple stab wounds all over the body and a broken arm. He alerted neighbours and an ambulance was summoned which upon arrival confirmed him dead. A police report was then made.

Upon investigations it was discovered that the accused might be at a certain house in Pumula South, Bulawayo, at his other brother’s housewhere he had sought refuge. Police expects who include CID Homicide, CID Forensic, Canine, media and ZRP Tshabalala police officers swiftly proceeded to Pumula and they did not find the accused person at the said address but his clothes were soaked outside the house with blood stains. They spotted the accused person from afar who then ran away, leading to a chase where he was jumping over the durawalls and eventually caught by a police dog few meters away from his brothers house leading to his arrest. The deceased’s body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospital for a post-mortem.

We warn members of the public not to take the Law into their own hands but find amicably ways of solving their disputes.

NOMALANGA MSEBELE (INSPECTOR)

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BULAWAYO PROVINCE

