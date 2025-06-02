Tell Us What You Think About The Church Built By Mnangagwa’s Ally Winston Chitando In Gutu…

By A Correspondent

GUTU, Sunday 01 June 2025 – The Chitando family, led by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Gutu Central, has officially handed over a newly built church complex to the Gonye Reformed Church in Zimbabwe congregation.

The modern facility, unveiled yesterday, includes a 200-seater church building, a pastoral house, and a solar power system, among other features.

It was constructed in memory of the Chitando family’s late parents, as part of what they described as a legacy project rooted in faith and community service.

“This church was built not only to honor our parents but to serve God and uplift the community,” said Chitando during the handover ceremony.

“We believe that the church is a cornerstone of moral guidance, and we hope this facility will support the spiritual growth of generations to come.”

The handover event was attended by senior government officials, church leaders, and community members.

State Security Minister , Lovemore Matuke, who was the guest of honor, praised the Chitando family’s efforts and called on others to follow their example.

“This is the kind of leadership we want to see—servant leadership that leaves a lasting impact,” said Matuke. “The Chitando family has shown what it means to give back meaningfully. I encourage more families and individuals to invest in their communities this way.”

The church complex has already sparked conversation locally, with many praising the initiative as a positive contribution to the community’s spiritual and social development. However, some have raised questions about whether such projects, especially by political figures, are purely philanthropic or strategically aimed at solidifying political influence ahead of future elections.

Still, for the Gonye congregation, the church is a welcome gift. “This is a blessing for us,” said one elder from the church. “We’ve prayed for this kind of infrastructure for years, and now it’s here. We are grateful.”

What do you think about the project? Is this a genuine act of service, or does it reflect the growing intersection of politics and religion in Zimbabwean communities?

