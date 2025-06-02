Tshabangu Celebrates Trabablas Interchange Mediocrity

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has stirred debate after publicly celebrating the commissioning of the Mbudzi Interchange—dubbed the “Trabablas Interchange”—by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, despite widespread concerns over corruption and inflated costs linked to the project.

In a statement released last week, Tshabangu not only endorsed the project but also pledged full participation from opposition lawmakers at its official opening.

“As a matter of fact, I’ll be leading my team of opposition Senators and MPs for the official opening to traffic of the TRABABLAS INTERCHANGE,” Tshabangu declared. “We celebrate every inch towards the development of Zimbabwe. This will go a long way in reducing traffic congestion to road users.”

His remarks have drawn criticism from both opposition supporters and civil society groups, who argue that the celebration of such a project glosses over serious allegations of mismanagement and financial abuse. Investigations and media reports have pointed to the looting of millions of dollars during the construction process, with procurement irregularities and questionable contracts at the center of the controversy.

Tshabangu, however, appeared unfazed by the corruption claims. “The politics of bitterness does not build roads,” he reportedly said in a follow-up conversation with local journalists. “Let’s be constructive in our criticism. If something is working, we must acknowledge it.”

This stance has added to Tshabangu’s reputation as a divisive figure within the CCC, with some accusing him of aligning too closely with the ruling ZANU-PF agenda. Critics say his praise for the interchange, in light of its tainted financial record, undermines the role of the opposition in holding the government accountable.

The Mbudzi Interchange—renamed the “Trabablas Interchange” was touted as a flagship infrastructure project aimed at easing chronic congestion in southern Harare.

However, its development has been overshadowed by allegations of inflated pricing, lack of transparency, and elite enrichment.

Despite these concerns, Tshabangu insists the end result merits recognition. “This is not about politics. It’s about progress. Let’s appreciate development when we see it,” he said.

Whether his message resonates with the wider public—or further isolates him within his party—remains to be seen.

