ZAPU Takes On Zanu PF In Inzisa By-election

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

As the race for the Insiza North Constituency by-election intensifies, the ruling ZANU PF party has launched a vigorous campaign to retain the seat — a campaign some critics allege is marred by vote-buying tactics and political coercion.

ZANU PF’s candidate, Delani Moyo, has received firm backing from the party’s provincial leadership, with senior figures urging supporters to close ranks. Speaking during a campaign rally held on a chilly Saturday, ZANU PF Matabeleland South Vice Chairperson, Albert Nguluvhe, emphasized the importance of party unity and discipline.

“I know through our democratic processes we held our primary elections and we had seven contestants, but one emerged,” said Nguluvhe. “Now it is no longer about the other candidates — it’s about ZANU PF. We need to demonstrate maturity and ensure that we deliver this seat. It is ours.”

Echoing the call for solidarity, ZANU PF National Consultative member Patrick Hove added, “We have to ensure that we set aside our differences if we have any, and deliver this seat. We can only do that when we are united.”

However, as ZANU PF ramps up its campaign, opposition parties have begun to raise red flags. They accuse the ruling party of leveraging state resources and engaging in vote-buying to tilt the playing field. Allegations have surfaced of food aid and farming inputs being distributed selectively to potential voters in what critics say is an unethical bid to secure support ahead of the vote.

“The use of public resources to sway voters is unacceptable and undermines the credibility of the election,” said a spokesperson for ZAPU, whose candidate Thabani Mlotshwa is one of three contenders challenging ZANU PF. “This election is not only about a parliamentary seat — it is a test of whether democracy still has a pulse in Zimbabwe.”

ZANU PF has dismissed the allegations as unfounded, maintaining that the party’s activities are part of standard campaign practices.

The Insiza North seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent, Farai Taruvinga, in March this year. The upcoming by-election has attracted four candidates: Delani Moyo of ZANU PF, Thabani Mlotshwa of ZAPU, Mbongeni Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Revival Party, and independent candidate Lesley Dube.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, all eyes are on Insiza — not just for who wins, but for what the election will say about the fairness of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...