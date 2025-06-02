Zimbabweans To Pay Oxygen Tax Soon: Zivhu

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Controversial Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has questioned the government’s aggressive taxation policies, sarcastically suggesting that Zimbabweans may soon be taxed for simply breathing.

In a sharp social media post last week, Zivhu expressed concern over what he sees as a never-ending list of new taxes, highlighting growing frustration among citizens already burdened by the high cost of living.

“Predicting the future: oxygen tax, toilet tax, sex tax, roora tax… What’s next?” Zivhu wrote, capturing the mood of many Zimbabweans who feel the state is exploiting every possible avenue to raise revenue.

His remarks follow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent approval of amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act, which now requires all motorists to pay a radio licence fee—regardless of whether they use the radio or not. The policy change has been widely criticised as unjust and opportunistic.

Though Zivhu didn’t name Mnangagwa directly, his sarcasm pointed clearly toward the administration’s taxation approach. “There’s a tax for everything nowadays. I wouldn’t be surprised if people are charged for simply existing,” one user commented in response to his post.

Zivhu, known for his bold and often unfiltered commentary, has frequently used satire to spotlight unpopular policies—even as a member of the ruling party. His comments, while sometimes dismissed by party loyalists, often reflect public sentiment.

As the government seeks to plug fiscal deficits, citizens have been hit with an increasing number of levies, many of which have not translated into meaningful public service improvements. Zivhu’s “oxygen tax” warning, though tongue-in-cheek, underscores growing anxiety over the government’s direction.

Officials have not yet responded to Zivhu’s comments, but his remarks have reignited a national debate about fairness, accountability, and the limits of taxation in a struggling economy.

