ZNSPCA Confirms Fatal Dog Attack in Mabelreign, Urges Tougher Animal Control Laws

Spread the love

Harare – 1 June 2025

The Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA) has confirmed the tragic death of 39-year-old Samuel Machara, following a vicious dog attack at a private residence in Mabelreign. The fatal incident, involving a cross-breed pit bull dog owned by 40-year-old Mike Mupinga, has reignited urgent calls for tighter animal welfare regulations across the country.

In a statement issued today, the ZNSPCA expressed “profound sadness and deep regret” over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the Machara family. According to the statement, Mr. Machara succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the dog attack.

ZNSPCA officers responded promptly, removing all dogs from the property and humanely euthanising them in accordance with animal welfare protocols. Preliminary assessments pointed to “neglect, confinement, and poor socialisation” of the dogs — conditions that can dangerously exacerbate aggression in certain high-risk breeds.

The organisation cautioned the public against irresponsible pet ownership, particularly the breeding and keeping of dangerous dog breeds without the necessary training, socialisation, and secure containment. “These animals require specialised handling… If neglected, [this] can result in tragic consequences,” the ZNSPCA warned.

The society reaffirmed its commitment to:

• Promoting responsible pet ownership,

• Upholding animal welfare standards,

• Supporting legal action against individuals guilty of cruelty or neglect.

Calling the attack a dire consequence of backyard breeding and unregulated dog ownership, ZNSPCA urged local authorities and lawmakers to implement and enforce tougher animal control laws, including strict custodial sentences for violators.

“We urgently call on members of the public not to keep dogs if unable to provide proper care, safety, and socialisation. Ownership is a responsibility – not a right,” the statement read.

The ZNSPCA concluded by offering guidance and assistance to the public through its Harare branch and inspectorate, encouraging anyone in need of support or wishing to surrender an animal to contact them directly.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...