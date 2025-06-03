Army To Enter And Stay In Harare For 3 Days

Spread the love

BREAKING: Zimbabwe National Army to Conduct Field Training Exercise in Harare Suburbs

Harare – 3 June 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced it will be conducting a field training exercise in several residential areas across Harare from 3 to 6 June 2025, prompting a public advisory not to panic.

In a notice issued by Colonel Hlengiwe Dube, Director of Army Public Relations, the ZNA stated that the exercise is part of routine training and will be carried out during daytime hours. The affected suburbs include Glen View, Glen Norah, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa, Mt Hampden, and Westgate. Military movements will primarily take place along Solomon Mujuru Road (formerly Kirkman Road).

“The Exercise will be conducted during daytime and will not affect the general public’s daily routine. The public is therefore requested not to panic,” the statement emphasized.

The army clarified that the training is a standard procedure designed to keep units operationally ready and is not in response to any specific threat.

The announcement comes amid heightened public sensitivity to increased military visibility in urban areas, but officials have assured residents that this operation is strictly non-combative and planned well in advance.

Residents are encouraged to go about their business as usual but to remain cautious and give way to military convoys or personnel as needed.

For further inquiries, members of the public may contact the ZNA Public Relations Directorate at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, Harare.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...