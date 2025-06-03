Chivayo Spoils Top Harare Lawyer With A Brand New Merc

By Showbiz Reporter-Controversial businessman and convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo has once again made headlines—this time for gifting a top Harare lawyer, Advocate Edley Mubaiwa, a brand-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz E300.

In a flamboyant social media post, Chivayo praised Mubaiwa’s integrity, legal brilliance, and unwavering dedication, announcing the luxurious reward as a token of appreciation.

“An exceptional lawyer of your calibre deserves befitting luxury and comfort,” Chivayo wrote, adding that court submissions “sound much sharper when you drive in a Merc.” He humorously claimed he had taken “judicial notice” of Mubaiwa’s old, exhausted 1985 Toyota Hilux and decided it was time for an upgrade.

Chivayo’s gesture is part of a growing pattern. Over the past year, he has gained notoriety for dishing out luxury cars, cash, and designer goods to celebrities, clergy, influencers, and now, legal professionals.

His list of recipients includes musicians like Jah Prayzah, DJ Fantan, and Sulumani Chimbetu, as well as controversial preachers such as Passion Java and Israel Makamu. These acts of extravagant generosity, often shared with dramatic flair on social media, have drawn both admiration and criticism.

While Chivayo claims these are personal tokens of friendship and appreciation, critics view them as strategic displays of influence—particularly amid ongoing investigations into how he secured multimillion-dollar government contracts without delivering services, including a notorious $173 million energy project.

Legal experts and opposition figures have questioned how a man once jailed for fraud and repeatedly accused of corruption maintains such wealth and visibility.

Yet Chivayo continues to frame his lifestyle as motivational, portraying himself as a billionaire-in-the-making surrounded by “the smartest lawyers,” “top doctors,” and private pilots.

