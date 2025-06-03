‘Christmas Comes Early’ for Local Communities as ZimParks Approves Slaughter of 50 Elephants

By A Correspondent| In a move set to spark both celebration and controversy, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has granted Save Valley Conservancy permission to cull 50 elephants as part of a broader elephant management plan.

The authorization follows findings from a 2024 aerial survey, which revealed that the Save Valley Conservancy is currently home to a staggering 2,550 elephants — more than triple its ecological carrying capacity of 800.

With food resources depleted and human-wildlife conflict on the rise, ZimParks says the drastic measure is aimed at restoring ecological balance and protecting both wildlife and livelihoods.

According to ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo, the management exercise will provide direct benefits to nearby communities.

“Elephant meat from the cull will be distributed to local people,” he confirmed. “This is a chance to turn a difficult conservation decision into a meaningful benefit for those living alongside wildlife,” said Farawo.

He added that ivory collected during the exercise will be declared state property and handed over to ZimParks for safekeeping.

Over the past five years, Save Valley Conservancy has relocated 200 elephants to other protected areas like Hurungwe and Sapi in a bid to address overpopulation, but such measures have not been enough.

