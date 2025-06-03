Griezmann Commits to Atlético Madrid Until 2027

Sports Correspondent

Atlético de Madrid have officially confirmed that French forward Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with the club until 2027, solidifying his long-term future with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most consistent and versatile attackers in Europe, has been a cornerstone of Atlético’s attack. Since rejoining the club from Barcelona, Griezmann has recaptured his best form under manager Diego Simeone, becoming the team’s top scorer and creative engine.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Atlético announced: “Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract until 30 June 2027. The French international continues to write his story with our club.”

Griezmann, who has scored 197 goals in all competitions for Atlético, expressed his satisfaction at continuing his journey in the Spanish capital. “I’m very happy to continue at a club that I consider my home,” said Griezmann.

“I’ve always given everything for this shirt and will continue to do so for the years to come.”

His extension comes at a time when Atlético are aiming to reinforce their squad for a renewed push at domestic and European success. Griezmann’s leadership, experience, and ability to perform in big matches remain vital to the club’s ambitions.

Fans have welcomed the news with enthusiasm, celebrating the commitment of a player who has become synonymous with Atlético’s identity and fighting spirit.

Griezmann is expected to play a key role as the team prepares for the 2025–26 season, with both La Liga and Champions League titles firmly in their sights.

