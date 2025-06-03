Jordan Zemura Brings Clean Water and Renovations to Murehwa School

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe international footballer Jordan Zemura has extended a helping hand to his rural roots through a major development initiative at Gumbanjera Primary School in Murehwa, under the banner of his charity, the Jordan Zemura Foundation.

In a gesture of goodwill aimed at improving educational and living conditions for learners, Zemura’s foundation drilled a solar-powered borehole at the school, bringing much-needed access to clean and reliable water. The borehole is expected to benefit not only the pupils but the surrounding community as well.

In addition, the foundation renovated school blocks, breathing new life into the learning environment for dozens of rural children.

Community members and school officials have expressed deep gratitude for the contribution, with many praising Zemura for remembering his roots and giving back meaningfully.

“Jordan’s gesture is a reminder that success should always be shared,” said one teacher at the school. “He’s not just inspiring our children by playing international football—he’s uplifting them by creating better conditions for their education.”

The project aligns with the broader mission of the Jordan Zemura Foundation, which focuses on youth empowerment, education, and community development.

Zemura, who plays professionally in Europe, has previously expressed a strong commitment to using his platform to make a difference in Zimbabwean communities.

