Killer Pitbull Owner Remanded In Custody

By A Correspondent

The owner of the pitbull that fatally mauled a man in Bluff Hill, Harare, has been remanded in custody following a court appearance in which the State strongly opposed bail.

Mike Mupinga, the accused, appeared before Magistrate Mrs Marewanazvo Gofa on Tuesday facing a charge of culpable homicide. He was not asked to plead.

The State, represented by Mr Rufaro Chonzi, argued against granting Mupinga bail, citing the severity of the incident and the potential public outrage surrounding the case. Magistrate Gofa is expected to deliver a ruling on the bail application this Friday.

According to the State’s allegations, the tragic incident occurred on May 31. Mupinga, who owns three pitbulls and a Rottweiler, allegedly went to bed that night without properly securing his dogs. The animals were reportedly left to roam freely in his yard, which is enclosed by a short perimeter wall.

It is alleged that the powerful dogs managed to scale the wall and attacked Samuel Machara, who was walking past the property. The animals are said to have charged at Machara and bit him repeatedly across his body.

“Machara sustained deep wounds to the neck, with additional lacerations on the hands, legs, and stomach,” the prosecution stated.

He later succumbed to the injuries.

The incident has triggered renewed public concern over the safety of keeping aggressive dog breeds in residential areas without adequate containment measures. Residents in Bluff Hill are reportedly shaken by the fatal attack and are calling for stricter enforcement of animal control regulations.

The case continues on Friday with the magistrate’s ruling on Mupinga’s bail status.

