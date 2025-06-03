Mnangagwa Arrests 30 People For Urinating Under Trabablas Interchange Bridges?

By A Correspondent

A social media storm erupted on Monday following reports that 30 individuals were arrested for allegedly urinating and relieving themselves under the recently commissioned Trabablas Interchange bridges in Harare.

The claim was made by well-known social media activist and political commentator Lynne Stactia, also known online as @LynneM, who posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“Zvatanga! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Zvino marombe munowapedza here in this economy?”

(Translation: “It has started! So now you will arrest all the poor in this economy?”)

Her post quickly sparked debate online, with many Zimbabweans questioning the priorities of law enforcement and the practicality of such arrests, especially given the current economic hardships and lack of public sanitation facilities.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Zimbabwe Republic Police or government spokespersons regarding the arrests, the allegations have reignited criticism surrounding the recently opened Trabablas Interchange, a project commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa just last Friday.

Political observers and critics have expressed concerns over the interchange’s quality and cost. “Millions were poured into this project, but many say it doesn’t meet the standards expected for such a large investment,” said one Harare-based political analyst who asked not to be named.

Some critics argue that rather than focusing on punitive action against desperate citizens, authorities should address the root causes, such as poor urban planning and lack of public toilets. “What are people supposed to do when there are no facilities? Arresting them is not solving anything,” said one user in response to LynneM’s post.

As of Tuesday, the government had not released an official statement on the alleged arrests or the concerns over the interchange project.

