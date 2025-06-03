Mnangagwa’s Trabablas Interchange Torments Drivers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Chaos has gripped Harare’s traffic scene as motorists grapple with navigating the newly commissioned Trabablas Interchange—also known as Mbudzi Traffic Interchange—amid rising complaints of confusion, unclear road signage, and poor design execution.

Commissioned just last week by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the multi-million-dollar project was intended to ease congestion in the busy southern part of the capital. However, within days of opening, it has left many drivers bewildered and frustrated.

State broadcaster ZBC News confirmed the widespread confusion in a report aired Monday, stating:

“Confused turns and missed exits—some motorists are struggling to find their way around the newly opened Trabablas Traffic Interchange.”

Social media has also been flooded with videos and testimonies from frustrated commuters. Many blame either the design of the interchange or the lack of clear road markings and signage.

“How do you expect people to drive properly when the signs are either missing, too small, or placed in the wrong positions?” asked Tafadzwa Chirape, a commuter omnibus driver who regularly uses the route.

“This is not about drivers failing to read—this is about a system that’s failed from day one.”

Others questioned the quality and planning of the project itself, which had attracted controversy even before its completion.

“They spent millions on this. Was there any proper traffic flow study done? Or is this just another rushed project for optics?” said Chipo Mare a local resident and urban planning student based in Masvingo.

Despite the confusion, government officials have yet to address the specific concerns or suggest corrective measures.

Calls for better signage, clear road markings, and public awareness campaigns have grown louder.

Meanwhile, traffic officers stationed at the site are reportedly doing their best to manually direct traffic during peak hours, a short-term solution that many say is unsustainable.

As public frustration mounts, many Zimbabweans are now questioning not only the practicality of the Trabablas Interchange but also the broader implications of large-scale infrastructure projects implemented without adequate planning and community input.

Confused turns and missed exits, some motorists are struggling to find their way around the newly opened Trabablas Traffic Interchange. pic.twitter.com/aUW3NoIxYr — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) June 2, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...