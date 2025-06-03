Nelson Chamisa Dismisses Fake Poster Advertising Launch Of New Party

By Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has disowned a viral poster circulating on social media that falsely claims he is set to launch a new political party at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare on June 29.

The poster, which features Chamisa’s image and bold claims about a new political movement, quickly sparked speculation and excitement among some of his supporters. But Chamisa swiftly moved to quash the rumours.

“It’s fake!” Chamisa declared in a brief but firm statement on Tuesday.

While distancing himself from the poster, the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader took the opportunity to re-emphasise his vision for a transformed Zimbabwe, one built on moral and spiritual values.

“A NEW NATION FOUNDED ON LOVE… Zimbabwe shall be a new and great nation governed by love, truth and justice—not hate, violence, lies, deceit and corruption,” he said in a social media post.

Chamisa added: “Love is the missing essential! Love is the foundation. Love builds. Love heals. Love gives. Love forgives. Love produces. Love provides. Love protects. Love prospers! Let love lead!”

Hashtags such as #LoveZimbabwe, #LoveGod, and #LovePeople accompanied the post, reinforcing Chamisa’s consistent messaging around hope, integrity, and nation-building.

As of now, Chamisa has not formally announced the formation of a new political outfit following his dramatic departure from CCC in January. He continues to operate as an independent voice, often commenting on national issues and sharing spiritual reflections with his followers.

Political analysts say the emergence of such fake promotional material highlights the desperation and confusion in Zimbabwe’s opposition landscape, with various factions and actors attempting to fill the political vacuum.

Despite the false claims, Chamisa’s public reaffirmation of his commitment to ethical leadership and spiritual renewal continues to inspire a significant section of the population, particularly young voters seeking change.

