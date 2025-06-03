School Expels Grade 7 Learner Over Bullying, Obscene Language

By A Correspondent

A Grade 7 learner at Robert Tredgold Primary School in Bulawayo has been expelled after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of multiple counts of bullying, verbal abuse, and use of obscene language, including shocking insults directed at both teachers and fellow pupils.

The 13-year-old, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, faced four charges stemming from incidents that occurred in February and March 2025. According to a charge sheet obtained by Zimpapers, the learner verbally abused his class teacher and made crude remarks to other students.

“On 27 March 2025, the learner used vulgar language towards his class teacher (name withheld), referring to her as ‘a dog’ and ‘a lesbian,’” the charge sheet reads.

The following day, he turned his aggression toward a fellow Grade 7 pupil. “On 26 March 2025, he insulted a classmate, claiming their parents were prostitutes, and said ‘they drink tea inside a condom,’” the document continued.

The pupil was also found guilty of physical assault. “On 19 February 2025, the pupil assaulted another learner, striking him on the eye and mouth, which resulted in facial swelling,” the report said.

His behaviour persisted despite warnings from school authorities. “On 27 February 2025, while a senior teacher was reprimanding him for another assault incident, he again showed defiance and disruptive conduct,” the school stated.

The disciplinary committee, after reviewing the evidence and considering the impact on the learning environment, resolved to expel the student effective May 13.

A school representative said, “This decision was not taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of other learners must come first. The severity and repeated nature of the offences left us with no other option.”

The school hopes the expulsion sends a strong message about its zero-tolerance policy on bullying and misconduct.

