State Security Agents Arrest Veteran Journalist for Cutting Grass at Accident-Prone Site

By A Correspondent

Veteran journalist and Masvingo Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona was arrested on Tuesday outside Mushayavanhu Primary School, where he and a group of concerned parents were clearing overgrown grass along a stretch of tarred road known for causing frequent accidents involving school children and elderly residents.

According to Masvingo Mirror, Takaona was taken into custody by a group identifying themselves as members of “Ferret” and transported to Gutu Police Station.

“Takaona was arrested outside Mushayavanhu Primary School where he and a group of parents were cutting grass on a stretch of tarred road that caused many accidents to school children and elders alike. He is now at Gutu Police Station,” reported Masvingo Mirror.

The road, which runs past the primary school, has long been a concern for the local community due to limited visibility caused by overgrown vegetation. The initiative to clear the roadside was reportedly undertaken by local parents after several complaints about the dangerous conditions went unaddressed.

The arrest has sparked public outcry, with some questioning why a civic effort to improve road safety would prompt such a response from security agents. As of now, no formal charges have been publicly announced.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the Zimbabwe Republic Police and officials linked to the Ferret group have so far been unsuccessful.

