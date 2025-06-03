William Chinyanga’s Address To The Nation On June 3 2025

Dear Zimbabweans,

My life is in danger. Please help me.

I have been denied release from prison, with the justification that I still pose a threat to ZANU PF. This is not justice—it is political persecution.

I was convicted on false charges of inciting terrorism. My solicitor, Madeleine Corr—criticised by a judge for “riding two horses”—sabotaged my defence by blocking key witnesses and siding with the opinion of Hopewell Chin’ono, a known fraudster involved in the name change scam. His influence not only compromised my case but also the political career of my cousin, Hon. Job Sikhala.

I exercised my democratic right to appeal the conviction. However, my appeal was undermined when prison authorities and police deliberately withheld my appeal documents, including critical witness statements requested by the judge. Deprived of this evidence, the judge dismissed my appeal. This obstruction of justice cannot be ignored.

While in prison, I was forced into a course on extremism (ERG under HII). I completed 90% of it but fell into depression after the police and prison authorities confiscated my letters to both my lawyer and the Home Office. These letters were in response to the question of why I should not be deported. For me, deportation would mean execution by the ZANU PF regime.

Now, those same authorities claim I cannot be released because I failed to complete the course—a course they themselves disrupted. This is a calculated move to keep me imprisoned and to set the stage for my deportation.

ACTION REQUESTED:

1. I urgently need a criminal lawyer to sue the prison security services on my behalf.

2. I call on you to form a delegation and petition the Prime Minister to stop my deportation and challenge the politically motivated imprisonment I face.

Note: ZANU PF is working behind the scenes with the UK government, brokering deals involving Zimbabwe’s lithium and diamonds. President Mnangagwa is enjoying free access to Britain despite his well-documented record of human rights abuses.

Please act now. My life depends on it.

William Chinyanga

William Chinyanga was convicted over false charges of terrorism incitement after his solicitor Madeleine Corr (slammed by a judge for ‘riding two horses’) blocked his key witnesses and followed the opinion of the name change scammer, Hopewell Chin’ono who also compromised the career of his (Chinyanga’s) cousin, Hon Job Sikhala.

