ZANU PF Issues Prohibition Order Against Musarara

By A Correspondent| ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Province has issued a prohibition order against businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, who serves as the Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairman.

Musarara who is also the Chairperson of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), stands accused of neglecting his duties, including failure to attend party meetings and to convene DCC gatherings.

The prohibition order was issued by the Provincial Vice Chairperson, Hon. C. Magomo, who also chairs the Provincial Disciplinary Committee.

“Pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, as per the attached notice, you are hereby directed to cease acting for and on behalf of the party ZANU PF until the matter is finalised,” said Cde Magomo.

