ZESA Blames Municipalities for Tower Light Outages

By A Correspondent

Utility urges councils to act swiftly on prepaid meter activation

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has attributed widespread outages in tower and street lighting across several municipalities to delays by local authorities in activating newly installed prepaid electricity meters.

In a statement addressing growing public concern, ZETDC said the disconnections were not due to technical faults, but rather administrative inaction by municipal bodies.

“The current disconnections are a direct result of the newly installed prepaid meters requiring the purchase of electricity tokens by the local authorities responsible for these public lighting installations,” ZETDC said.

The utility explained that during the ongoing national rollout of prepaid metering systems, municipal officials are provided with the necessary documentation on-site at the time of each installation. This is meant to ensure a smooth transition to the prepaid model and allow councils to immediately register the meters and purchase tokens.

However, ZETDC noted that many of these meters remain inactive because of delays in registration and token acquisition by the councils involved.

In response to mounting frustration from residents affected by darkened streets and public spaces, ZETDC emphasized that the issue is being treated as a matter of urgency.

“ZETDC is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. We are actively engaging with the municipalities throughout the country as a matter of urgency,” the company stated.

The power utility said it is currently focused on three key interventions:

Facilitating the registration of new meters, Assisting local authorities with the acquisition of electricity tokens, and Providing municipalities with installation schedules in advance to support better planning and coordination.

ZETDC also called on local authorities to prioritize the issue by expediting their administrative and financial procedures. The delays, the utility warned, are having a real impact on public safety, particularly in high-density areas where reliable street lighting is critical.

“Their swift action is crucial to alleviating the current public safety concerns. ZETDC remains dedicated to providing reliable power to all our customers and stakeholders,” the statement concluded.

The utility reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively with municipalities to ensure that affected areas are reconnected as soon as possible and that future installations proceed more smoothly.

Residents and community leaders have echoed ZETDC’s call, urging councils to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves.

