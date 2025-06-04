Armed Robbers Steal Over US$11K, ZAR 31K From Another Mukuru

Buhera, Zimbabwe — A daring armed robbery at a Mukuru outlet inside Murambinda Gain Cash and Carry has left authorities searching for five suspects who made off with a substantial amount of cash on Saturday evening.

According to Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the robbers escaped with a total of US$11,187 and ZAR 31,300, including US$2,060 stolen from Gain Cash and Carry’s coffers.

The robbery occurred around 8 PM, when Stanely Chaboka (39), a security guard employed by Professional Security Company, was on duty at the premises. Despite being armed with a revolver and accompanied by a guard dog, Chaboka was overpowered by the assailants — five men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas. One suspect was armed with a pistol while the others wielded wooden logs.

After triggering the building’s security alarm twice, Chaboka was investigating the disturbance when the robbers confronted him. They tied his hands with shoelaces and dragged him to a nearby truck. Upon learning that a delivery truck driver was on-site, the suspects also captured and restrained Kudakwashe Munyoro (36), the driver.

While one robber kept watch, the remaining four broke into the building through a toilet window. They tampered with the CCTV system, cut open the safe, and looted both Mukuru and Gain Cash and Carry funds.

The victims, Chaboka and Munyoro, remained tied up until approximately 4 AM, when they managed to free themselves and report the incident to ZRP Murambinda.

Police are currently appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects, who remain at large.

Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact the nearest police station.

