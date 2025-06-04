Double Trouble: SA Police Arrest Zimbabweans Fleeing Xenophobic Attacks

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic twist of fate, more than 100 Zimbabweans who had fled xenophobic violence in Addo, South Africa, were arrested on Sunday for alleged immigration violations, compounding the trauma they had just escaped.

The arrests follow deadly unrest in Addo the previous weekend, where at least four people were killed and more than ten others injured in brutal attacks targeting foreign nationals. The violence forced hundreds of Zimbabwean families to abandon their homes. Some found temporary shelter at the Addo police station, while others were relocated to a safer area in Gqeberha.

Despite the circumstances, officials from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs moved in to detain the displaced for breaching immigration laws. The Zimbabwean consulate has since stepped in to arrange transportation for the affected individuals, many of whom have now agreed to return home voluntarily.

“People had lost loved ones and some lost their property. Most lost their travel documents and will need time and money to replace the documents,” said Chris Mapingure, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN). “This is unfair and unfortunate. People were supposed to be given an opportunity to collect their belongings and time to mourn and bury the dead.”

Mapingure confirmed that 127 Zimbabweans appeared before the Kirkwood Magistrates’ Court on Monday and have opted for voluntary repatriation.

South African police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge clarified that the arrests were made by immigration officers. “The arrests were carried out by immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs, while the South African Police Service (SAPS) only provided holding cells,” he explained.

Even as the crackdown on undocumented immigrants continues, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the xenophobic attacks. However, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli indicated that investigations are ongoing. “There is information coming out, some in the form of voice notes, which have been elements of intimidation and conspiracy to commit crime during the unrest,” said Nkohli.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore calm in the community are underway. Patrick Bayeni, the leader of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in Sundays River Valley, reported that tensions have subsided. “The situation in Addo has stabilised and it is now safe for the remaining Zimbabwean families to return,” he said.

Bayeni added that the father of the South African man whose murder sparked the retaliatory violence has publicly appealed for peace, urging community members to stop targeting immigrants.

