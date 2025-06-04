Econet Feels Starlink Heat, Upgrades Network

By Business Reporter-Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has finally completed its long-overdue network infrastructure modernisation programme, a move many believe has been spurred by growing competition from Starlink—a global satellite internet provider that has quickly won over Zimbabweans frustrated by Econet’s years of neglect.

Once the dominant player in Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector, Econet became notorious for poor service, frequent outages, and an indifferent attitude toward customer complaints.

For years, the company failed to upgrade its infrastructure, choosing instead to rely on brand loyalty and regulatory protection.

Its failure to invest meaningfully in rural connectivity and its sluggish rollout of 4G and 5G services left many users disillusioned.

But the arrival of Starlink has changed the game. With its promise of fast, reliable, and affordable internet—especially in remote areas—Starlink has exposed Econet’s complacency.

Facing a mass customer exodus, the company has been jolted into action.

In its financial results for the year ending February 2025, Econet said it had deployed 77 new base stations, modernised 546 radio access sites, upgraded 365 microwave links, and rolled out 60 5G sites.

Group chairman Dr James Myers said these developments would “enhance quality of service” and reach previously underserved rural areas.

To boost reliability, Econet also invested in power upgrades and battery monitoring systems, while EcoCash saw a 210% rise in transaction value. The firm now plans to leverage AI and digital tools to restore its competitive edge.

While the company paints a picture of growth and innovation, critics say Econet is merely playing catch-up—its latest efforts a reactive scramble rather than visionary leadership. As Starlink gains traction, only time will tell if Econet’s newfound urgency will be enough to regain the trust it squandered.

