Gamecocks Face PSL Disciplinary Action

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Chicken Inn FC has been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium on Friday, 23 May 2025.

In an official statement, the PSL said: “Chicken Inn FC have been charged for acts of misconduct that include disorderly conduct, failure by players and officials to comply with lawful orders, disturbing the normal proceedings of a match, and causing the abandonment of the match.”

The league also confirmed that Chicken Inn player George Majika is facing individual charges. “George Majika has been charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply with lawful orders,” the statement read.

The disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place at the PSL offices on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...