Grim Conditions At Harare Remand Prison

By Crime and Courts Reporter-The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has condemned the appalling conditions at Harare Remand Prison following a recent monitoring visit, citing numerous human rights violations and systemic neglect.

The ZHRC delegation, led by Chairperson Jessie Fungayi Majome, toured the facility in response to mounting public outcry over the continued detention of individuals arrested in politically sensitive cases. The visit, conducted under the Commission’s constitutional mandate, was aimed at assessing the treatment of detainees and identifying possible violations of their rights.

A System in Crisis

Zimbabwe’s prisons have long been plagued by overcrowding, poor sanitation, inadequate healthcare, and food shortages. Harare Remand Prison, in particular, has become symbolic of the broader crisis within the country’s penal system. Originally built to accommodate fewer inmates, the facility now houses far more than its intended capacity, with many detainees languishing for months—or even years—awaiting trial.

The country’s collapsing economy and chronic underfunding of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) have worsened the situation. With dilapidated infrastructure, intermittent water supply, and insufficient medical staff, prisons have become sites of suffering rather than rehabilitation. Inmates are often forced to share overcrowded cells without access to adequate bedding, sanitation, or ventilation. Diseases such as tuberculosis and scabies are common, and mental health support is virtually nonexistent.

Findings from the ZHRC Visit

During the recent visit, the ZHRC identified numerous critical issues at Harare Remand Prison:

Prolonged Pre-trial Detentions : Dozens of detainees remain incarcerated for extended periods without trial, many of them in connection to politically sensitive charges.

: Dozens of detainees remain incarcerated for extended periods without trial, many of them in connection to politically sensitive charges. Allegations of Police Misconduct : Detainees reported instances of torture, beatings during arrest, and other forms of abuse by law enforcement officers.

: Detainees reported instances of torture, beatings during arrest, and other forms of abuse by law enforcement officers. Overcrowding : The prison is holding far more inmates than it was designed to accommodate, resulting in cramped and unhygienic conditions.

: The prison is holding far more inmates than it was designed to accommodate, resulting in cramped and unhygienic conditions. Lack of Medical Care : Many inmates go without necessary treatment for injuries sustained during arrest or while in custody.

: Many inmates go without necessary treatment for injuries sustained during arrest or while in custody. Educational Disruption : Detainees pursuing academic qualifications face interruptions to their studies and lack access to exam facilities.

: Detainees pursuing academic qualifications face interruptions to their studies and lack access to exam facilities. Detention of Irregular Migrants: The ZHRC expressed concern over the continued incarceration of undocumented migrants whose cases do not warrant criminal detention.

Call for Immediate Reforms

In a strongly worded statement, the Commission called on authorities to urgently address the violations and uphold constitutional guarantees, including the right to bail.

“Bail is a constitutional right unless compelling reasons justify continued detention,” said the Commission. “We urge the expeditious processing of all pending bail applications, particularly for pre-trial detainees facing non-violent charges.”

The ZHRC also called for:

Immediate investigations into allegations of police abuse and brutality.

Restoration of communication facilities within the prison, including broken telephone lines.

Improved access to medical care and nutritious food.

Protection of the educational rights of inmates, with a recommendation to partner with institutions like the University of Zimbabwe.

Alternatives to incarceration for irregular migrants, such as supervised release or repatriation through diplomatic channels.

Immediate Interventions and Promises

During the visit, the ZHRC secured several on-the-spot commitments from the prison authorities. These included:

A pledge by the Officer-in-Charge to ensure prompt medical care for injured detainees.

A commitment to allow inmates to report abuse or bullying directly to senior officials.

An agreement that food and medication brought by family and visitors would be promptly delivered.

Additionally, the Commission wrote to TelOne requesting urgent repairs to the prison’s phone lines and promised to liaise with the University of Zimbabwe to support detained students in writing missed and upcoming examinations.

The Commission also facilitated communication between 94 protest detainees and their legal representatives to ensure that grievances were heard and legal rights protected.

Continuing Oversight

“The Commission will continue monitoring progress on these human rights and administrative justice issues,” said ZHRC in its concluding remarks. “The dignity and rights of all individuals—including those in detention—must be upheld without exception.”

As Zimbabwe grapples with deepening political and economic instability, the spotlight on its prison system underscores the urgent need for reform, transparency, and justice. For the hundreds trapped behind bars without due process, change cannot come soon enough.

