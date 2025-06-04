Horror Crash at Sunway City on Mutare Road – Multiple Injuries, No Ambulance on Scene | CHECK WITH YOUR RELATIVES

Marondera, Zimbabwe – 4 June 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A horrific road traffic accident occurred late Wednesday night on the Harare–Mutare Highway between Zimra Park and Sunway City, leaving a car mangled beyond recognition and its passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that no ambulance or emergency response team had arrived more than 30 minutes after the crash, as bystanders desperately tried to rescue the injured from the twisted remains of the vehicle.

Several passengers were seen bleeding profusely, pulled from the wreckage by hand. Among them was a minor girl who was dragged out alive in what one eyewitness described as a “miracle”. However, her mother remained stuck inside the car, reportedly too injured to move, and was last seen struggling to sit up as good Samaritans tried to comfort her.

One of the casualties is believed to be a police officer, identifiable by a uniform jersey with three stars on the shoulder—typically indicating the rank of Inspector.

The passengers were en route towards Mutare.

“This is horrifying. We are just watching people bleed with no ambulance in sight. The car is beyond recognition,” said a witness at the scene, visibly shaken.

Traffic has come to a standstill in the area, as bystanders and motorists have gathered, some attempting to assist, while others record the unfolding tragedy.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage. Authorities are yet to comment or confirm the number of casualties.

This developing story is under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.- ZimEye

