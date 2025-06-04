Inzaghi Quits Inter After Champions League Humiliation

Sports Correspondent

Simone Inzaghi has stepped down as head coach of Inter Milan after four years at the helm, bringing an end to a tenure marked by domestic success but European disappointment.

The decision comes in the wake of a crushing 0-5 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League—a result widely viewed as the final straw. The humiliating loss intensified scrutiny over Inzaghi’s leadership and ultimately prompted his exit.

Inzaghi is now poised to take on a new challenge in the Middle East, as he prepares to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal. Sources close to the negotiations say he is expected to lead the team into the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Italian leaves Inter having won multiple domestic titles, including a Serie A title and two Coppa Italia trophies. Despite his success at home, his Champions League campaigns were often inconsistent, culminating in the embarrassing exit this season.

Inter are yet to announce a replacement, but club officials are reportedly already searching for a new manager to guide them into the next phase.

