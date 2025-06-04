Killer Pitbull Owner Faces Additional Rape and Drug Dealing Charges

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

HARARE – Mike Mupinga, a dog breeder from Bluffhill, Harare, who recently made headlines after his dogs fatally attacked a passerby, is facing additional serious criminal charges, including rape and drug dealing.

Mupinga is scheduled to appear in court this Wednesday for a default inquiry after allegedly failing to show up for previous proceedings related to the new charges. He is already facing a culpable homicide charge following the deadly mauling by his three pitbulls and a rottweiler on Saturday.

According to reports, the dogs had been left unsupervised when they attacked a passerby, inflicting fatal injuries. The animals have since been seized by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Meanwhile, the culpable homicide case has been postponed to Friday to give Mupinga’s legal team time to compile and submit the necessary documentation for the court inquiry.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...