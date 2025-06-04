“My Life Is in Danger”: William Chinyanga Appeals Against Deportation and Prison Treatment

WILLIAM CHINYANGA’S NATION ADDRESS ON 3 JUNE 2025

William Chinyanga was convicted over false charges of terrorism incitement after his solicitor Madeleine Corr (slammed by a judge for ‘riding two horses’) blocked his key witnesses and followed the opinion of the name change scammer, Hopewell Chin’ono who also compromised the career of his (Chinyanga’s) cousin, Hon Job Sikhala.

Full text:

Dear Zimbabweans

My life is in danger , please help me. I have been rejected to be released from prison, that I am still a danger to Zanu PF, (i) The reason that I have appealed against conviction. (in the back ground i lost my appeal because the prison security and police withheld my appeal docs, thus including witness statements which had been requested by the appeal judge, without this the judge decided his decision.)

it was my democratic right to appeal, it is not a crime. The system wanted to blackmail me that i must admit that i am a terrorist, in which i am not. (ii) The prison put me in a program a course about extremism called ERG, in form of HII which i did 90 %, i got a depression in the process when the police and prison security confiscated my letters to the lawyer and home office, which i was asked why i must not be deported,( Deportation to me, means to be executed by the zanu pf gvt). For this reason the police and prison security plan worked and now they say i am not going to be released because i did not completed the HII. (Giving the fact i was doing this course and got disrupted by the same people so that they will get reasons not to release me from prison?.)

ACTION:

i) I want you to look for me a criminal lawyer to sue the prison security on my behalf,

ii) I want you to go to the prime minster as a delegation to stop my deportation and the illegal imprisonment being imposed.

n/b: ZANU PF IS acting in the background with the govnment , the deals of lithium and diamonds. Munangagwa is now having free access in britian apart of all the human rights abuse he have caused in zimbabwe.

William Chinyanga

