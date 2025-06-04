Pitbull Horror in Mabelreign: ZNSPCA Kills Mike Mupinga’s Four Dogs After Fatal Attack…

By A Correspondent

In a chilling incident that has sparked nationwide concern, the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA) has confirmed the humane euthanisation of four dogs owned by Mike Mupinga. The action was taken following a fatal attack in Mabelreign on Sunday, where a 39-year-old man lost his life after being mauled by a cross-breed pitbull.

The dogs put down included two pitbulls, one rottweiler, and an Angarian mastiff. According to a statement issued by the ZNSPCA, the decision to euthanise the animals was based on compelling evidence of neglect, prolonged confinement, and poor socialisation — conditions that can contribute to aggressive behaviour in dogs.

“This was a tragic yet preventable incident,” said a ZNSPCA spokesperson. “The animals had not been properly cared for or trained, creating a dangerous environment for both the dogs and the community.”

The organisation also used the incident to call for urgent action and public awareness, particularly in relation to the breeding and ownership of dangerous dog breeds. “We urge the public to refrain from breeding or keeping aggressive dog breeds without adequate training, socialisation, and living conditions,” the statement read.

The horrific attack and subsequent response have ignited a national conversation about responsible pet ownership, legal controls around aggressive breeds, and the welfare of animals kept in urban areas.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. Meanwhile, the ZNSPCA is calling for tighter regulations and increased education on humane treatment and responsible breeding practices.

